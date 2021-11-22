McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $234.25. 1,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.90 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

