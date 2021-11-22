McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.84 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

