McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

