McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,419 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $60.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.