McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

