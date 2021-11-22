McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 539.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 595.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.