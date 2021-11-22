MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the second quarter worth about $252,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the first quarter worth $415,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Shares of MITC opened at $7.38 on Monday. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.