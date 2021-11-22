Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of MDRR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21.
Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. On average, analysts expect that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
