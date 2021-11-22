Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MDRR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. On average, analysts expect that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

