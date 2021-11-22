Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medigus in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 424,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Medigus has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

