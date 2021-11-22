Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

