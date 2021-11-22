Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.95

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 6516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Meredith by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meredith by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meredith by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Meredith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

