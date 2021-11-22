Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

