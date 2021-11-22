MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $365,152.10 and approximately $196.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00226682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

