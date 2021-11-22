MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CalAmp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.49.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

