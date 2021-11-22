MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $178,000 in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

