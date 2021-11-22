MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $183,000 in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.02.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

