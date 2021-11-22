MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

STIM stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.