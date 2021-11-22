MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,138 ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $417.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

