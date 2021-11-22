Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.
About Metro
