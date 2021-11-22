Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

About Metro

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

