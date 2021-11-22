Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.00.

TSE MRU opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

