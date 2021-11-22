Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,284 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 103,550.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $97.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

