Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 109,410.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PROS were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $38.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

