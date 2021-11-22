Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENS stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

