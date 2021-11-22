Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $441,000 Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 110,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.