Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $463,000 Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 107,133.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several research firms have commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

