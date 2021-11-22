Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 112,873.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $512,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

