Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 116,890.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cohu were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $12,635,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,588 shares of company stock worth $444,780. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.