Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,552.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,436.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

