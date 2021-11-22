Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.11 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $345.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

