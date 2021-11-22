Millennium Management LLC Acquires 40,487 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

DAC stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

