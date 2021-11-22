Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,059 shares of company stock valued at $105,434,642 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.