Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.