Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $70.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.