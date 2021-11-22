Millennium Management LLC Sells 271,761 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,761 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 816,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.