Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323,238 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.99% of Mimecast worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,737 shares of company stock worth $11,683,380. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.