Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Mitek Systems worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

