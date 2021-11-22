Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 86.7% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $96.27 million and $285.28 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00230251 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

