monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $342.71. 7,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

