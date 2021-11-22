MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.04

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

