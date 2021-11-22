Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

