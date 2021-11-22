Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

