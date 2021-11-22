Morgan Stanley Acquires 206,460 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

