Morgan Stanley Has $15.47 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

SKX stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

