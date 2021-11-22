Morgan Stanley Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $56.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

