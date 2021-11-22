Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

DTE stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

