Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.
DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.
DTE stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.