Morgan Stanley Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $90.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.