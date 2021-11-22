Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coty were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

