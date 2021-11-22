MyNeighborAlice Tops 24 Hour Volume of $385.55 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $554.35 million and $385.55 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $18.12 or 0.00031258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.