MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.08

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.08 and last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.