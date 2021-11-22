N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 151,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 71,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPEM opened at $43.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

